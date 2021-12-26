Vicky Kaushal Remembers Revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh On His 122nd Birth Anniversary

Vicky Kaushal, who most recently portrayed freedom hero Sardar Udham Singh in the film of the same name, has paid tribute to the renowned revolutionary on his birth anniversary today. Kaushal took to Instagram to share a few photos in honour of Udham Singh's birthday. Shoojit Sircar directed Sardar Udham, which is produced by Rising Sun Films in conjunction with Kino Works.

Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah wrote the screenplay as well as the lines for the film. Based on the life of Udham Singh, a Punjabi freedom warrior who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1919 to avenge the Amritsar massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. Vicky Kaushal played the title character, with Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton providing assistance.

Vicky Kaushal remembers revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham movie plot

In the film, Udham is a young adult working in a textile mill outside Amritsar in 1919, with a silent girlfriend. General Dyer, acting on orders from O'Dwyer, opens fire on a gathering of 20,000 nonviolent protestors inside Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. Udham is sleeping through the carnage, unconscious of what is going on around him, until his friend wakes him up, mortally wounded and bleeding heavily. When he learns of the carnage, he rushes to the scene to assist. It is seen that Udham, with the help of a few other volunteers, locates survivors and transports them to a makeshift hospital that is overburdened. He is executed as a photograph of Bhagat Singh is displayed, taken during Bhagat Singh's final days in captivity.

The film was chosen from a pool of 14 other Indian films to be nominated for the 94th Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Film. It was, however, not chosen. The panel members, Bengali music composer-director Indraadip Dasgupta and Sumit Basu criticised the film's length and delayed climax, which resulted in it not being nominated. The latter, on the other hand, said that the picture promotes anti-British sentiment. The jury members' decision drew criticism, with some accusing them of being irrational. The jury's verdict, however, was respected by the director Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal as a personal and subjective judgement. They did, however, support the Tamil film Koozhangal, which was chosen as the award ceremony's official submission.

(Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09)