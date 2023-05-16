Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny, Father Sham Kaushal Wish Him On Birthday With Sweet Posts

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 35th birthday today (May 16), and on this occasion, he received a special wish from his brother Sunny Kaushal. The Shiddat actor shared a picture in which he could be seen holding a polaroid picture of his elder brother while. In the background, the Uri actor relaxed on a sofa, with the background blurred out. The polaroid image showed Vicky posing for the camera in style and sporting a clean shaven look.

Sunny's birthday note read, "Happy birthday to this handsomeness lady bhandaar.. love you brother," followed by heart emoticons. Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. A fan wrote, Hahahah lady bhandaar. Siblings love jhalak rha hai (sic)." Others wished Vicky "Happy Birthday," in the comments section.



Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal has also dropped a birthday post for his "Puttar" (son). She shared a happy picture in which Vicky hugged him. The text on the photo read, "Pio (father) and puttar (son) ki yaari, duniya mein sabse payari." Along with the picture, he penned a sweet birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday Vicky Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Feeling so proud & blessed that now I m known as Vicky Kaushal’s father. Love u Puttar. Zor di jhappi. Rab Rakha."

Vicky Kaushal's movies

Vicky Kaushal made his acting debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan in 2015, also starring Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi. The actor was praised for his performance by the audience and critics. The actor has also starred in popular films like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Lust Stories, Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Manmarziyaan, Sardar Udham and Govinda Naam Mera, to name a few.

Next, the actor will be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie will hit the theatres on June 2. He will also be seen in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.