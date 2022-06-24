Touted to be a powerful family entertainer, the multi-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor is set to hit the theatres on June 24. The family-drama film is all about relationships and bonds along with some elements of humour.

Ahead of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's release, a special screening was organised by the makers that was attended by several prominent faces of Bollywood. As soon as celebs watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the same.

Vicky Kaushal praises Varun Dhawan starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo

On Friday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and showered praises on Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Calling it a 'wholesome entertainer,' Vicky in his review wrote, "What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ." Morever he also tagged all the members associated with the film.

Sara Ali Khan showers love on Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram stories and penned a long review on Jug Jugg Jeeyo, calling it an 'amazing' film. Morever, she also praised each and every character in the film. She wrote," What an amazing, heartwarming, tear-jerking and fully entertaining wholesome film".

Arjun Kapoor lauds Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Taking to his Instagram stories, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote,"#ArjunRecommends... AK makes you laugh and chuckle. Neetu aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing the relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that's needed to hold a family together. Maniesh and Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer!!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva... We have a winner on hand".

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Apart from Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, the film will also see Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Kohli and Neetu Kapoor playing pivotal roles. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam.

