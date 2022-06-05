Vicky Kaushal Says Married Life With Katrina Is 'sukoon Bhari' As He Celebrates IIFA Win

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 took place on Saturday, June 3 and 4, in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded night saw Bollywood celebrities grace the red carpet in their glamorous ensembles. The best movies and actors of the year were felicitated at the event, which was also filled with powerful dance performances. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who bagged the Best Actor award for his 2021 film Sardar Udham, addressed some questions about his married life with Katrina and mentioned how he was missing her at IIFA 2022.

Vicky Kaushal, who married Katrina Kaif in December 2021, made a solo appearance at IIFA Awards 2022. The actor bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham. As per ANI, Vicky Kaushal addressed some questions about his married life with Katrina Kaif. Talking about his married life, Vicky Kaushal revealed how he is living a peaceful life with Katrina. He also mentioned how he was missing her at the award show and hoped to attend the show next year with Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Life bahut achhi chal rahi hai... sukoon bhari (Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good." "I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together," he added.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his IIFA win

Vicky Kaushal received immense praise for his portrayal of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the latter's biopic. However, it was seemingly an emotional moment for the actor to win the Best Actor award at IIFA 2022. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to express how he was feeling after receiving the award. The actor shared a photo of himself holding the award and mentioned he is still a boy who once thought everything that he wished to achieve was too far. He wrote, "Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight!" "IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one’s for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa," he added.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09