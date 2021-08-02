Vicky Kaushal Sweats It Out In The Gym For 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'; Says 'WIP'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been inspiring his fans and followers to burn some calories. Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of himself. In the picture, he can be seen lifting weights. The actor's facial expressions while sweating it out in the gym indicates that he has been giving his all to achieve a toned physique.

URI actor Vicky Kaushal inspires fans to sweat it out in the gym!

In the picture shared on the photo-sharing site, Vicky Kaushal can be seen sporting a grey coloured sleeveless hoodie and a black coloured cap. The actor flaunts his toned biceps as he lifts a weight. As for the caption, he simply wrote, "w i p… (Work In Progress)."

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his friends from the entertainment industry rushed to drop positive comments. Several fans and followers also took the opportunity to call the actor 'inspiring'. Amol Parashar, Alisha Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others dropped a string of motivating emoticons. Sunny Kaushal called him, "Beast Beast Beassssssssssst" with fire emoticons. A fan commented, "You are working so hard man", while another one wrote, "just look at this man" with a bicep emoticon. A netizen chipped in, "Keep shining Rockstar", while another one added, "Keep going Vicky."

According to a report by ANI, Vicky is currently undergoing intense fitness training for his character in his upcoming flick, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is helmed by the URI helmer, Aditya Dhar. Kaushal also has Sardar Uddham Singh, Takht, and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

Furthermore, Vicky's film, Maasan recently completed six years of its release. The Bhoot actor dropped several BTS pictures from the sets of the film. In the first picture, he can be seen facing the sky with his closed eyes. Marking the anniversary, Kaushal wrote, "24th July 2015. '#forevergrateful'" with a balloon emoticon. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film was backed by Drishyam Films, Macassar Productions, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema and Pathé Productions. It also featured Richa Chadda, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra.

