Vicky Kaushal Talks About 'heart-wrenching' Jallianwala Bagh Scene In 'Sardar Udham'

Sardar Udham became another film to take the Over-The-Top (OTT) route for its release amid a challenging time for theatres due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, October 16.

The movie recalls the story of the late revolutionary Udham Singh who plans to avenge the deaths caused in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 by assassinating General Michael O'Dwyer in London. Vicky, too, had to delve into the tragic incident for his role and it was not easy for him. The actor said that it was "heart-wrenching and numbing" as an individual to go through the experience.

Vicky Kaushal on Jallianwala Bagh massacre scene in Sardar Udham

Vicky, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that he was prepared as an actor on the requirements of the scene and had in mind how he would go about it. The 33-year-old actor added that he had to imagine being in that reality, as he had to react to scenes of dead bodies and "all that bloodshed and bloodbath."

The Manmarziyaan star said that to complete the shooting, going back to the hotel room and coming to the sets the next day and doing it again took a toll on him. He called it "physically exhausting and emotionally numbing."

Vicky, who also belongs to a Punjabi family, said that he held his nerve by "not thinking too much." He said that he was just trying to be honest and find the 19-year-old "inner child" in him to respond to the situation.

Earlier on Instagram, Vicky had shared how Udham Singh had "waited for 21 years" to take that big step for the nation. He called it an 'honour' to present the story through the "vision of Shoojit Sircar." The actor stated that he was 'fortunate to be a part of this journey.

Sardar Udham is helmed by acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar. This is the first time he has cast Vicky Kaushal in a film. The movie also stars October actor Banita Sandhu, and Amol Parashar.

The screenplay of Sardar Udham has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. The former has also written the dialogues of the movie.