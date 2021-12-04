Vicky Kaushal To Wear Designer Label Kunal Rawal For His Wedding With Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become the talk of the town with fans awaiting the duo's wedding. Pictures and videos now reveal that designer Kunal Rawal's outfits have arrived at Kaushal's residence. This comes days ahead of the couple's destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from December 7 to 9.

Vicky Kaushal to wear designer Kunal Rawal's label on his special day?

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently gearing up to tie to knot with Katrina Kaif had an outfit from Kunal Rawal's label delivered to his residence on Saturday. The outfits were seen in two bags with Kunal Rawal's name on them. Here are some of the pictures of the same.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

A few hours ago, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania was spotted arriving at Kaif's residence. She was seen in a car with a black mask at the actor's home. Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the couple will plant a sapling and will then head for their wedding festivities. The sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will reportedly take place on December 8 and the wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals will be on December 9. The guest list indicates that over 120 guests will attend the functions and sources state that it is mandatory for all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, owing to the global pandemic.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding guest list

Known faces from the worlds of politics, business and sports will be attending the luxurious wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Republic Media Network's sources reported that actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance, as hotel rooms have already been booked for them. Other attendees will include Sachin Tendulkar, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan and others. Republic Media Network's sources also reported that a special tiger safari has been arranged for the guests of the wedding at Ranthambore National Park. The National Park is situated at a distance of approximately 25-30 kilometres from the wedding venue which is the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal