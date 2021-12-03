Actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town ever since reports of their wedding have started surfacing on social media. From their wedding venue to preparations and guest list, fans have been speculating details of their marriage. Now according to sources of Republic, among other things planned for the guests, there's also a special tiger safari arranged for them at the Ranthambore National Park.

According to our sources, the Ranthambore National Park which is an iconic wildlife reserve, situated close to the town of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan is a popular tourist attraction for the people. Meanwhile, the district administration has conducted a special meeting vis-a-vis the wedding at 10.15 am on December 3. Apart from discussing the management of traffic, law, and order, the meeting's agendas also included a slot for a special tourist destination for all the important guests at the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to arrange a special safari for their wedding guests

The Ranthambore National Park is situated at a distance of approximately 25-30 kilometers from the wedding venue which is the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It is only natural that when the guests arrive at the wedding, they are taken to an exclusive tiger safari. The event management company that is looking after the arrangement has been instructed to organise exclusive safaris with the guests, and simultaneously ensure their safety and privacy.

The list of the guests, who will be a part of the Tiger safari has not been disclosed yet, however, fans have been curiously waiting to know more about the grand wedding. Meanwhile, in the ongoing meeting with the District Commissioner, apart from law and order, analysis of the on-ground situation, as well as specific provisions required will also be discussed. A discreet report has said that the nuptials will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Regardless, all the hotels in the district have been booked in addition to some specific hotels.

Shedding light on the safety measures and protocols, the source revealed that everyone is treading cautiously and adhering to the said rules. The duo will hold their functions at the Six Senses resort and spa, and 'coded invites' have been curated for entering the venue. From the film fraternity, Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, choreographer Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Alia Bhatt will reportedly be gracing the wedding.

(Image: Instagram/KatrinaKaif/VickyKaushal09/Ramthambore_National_Park)