Katrina Kaif's Birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka & More Celebs Pen Wishes For 'Dhoom 3' Star

Katrina Kaif has been receiving a trail of wishes from her fellow industry colleagues, friends and family members on the occasion of her 39th birthday today. The Sooryavanshi star is currently in the Maldives with husband Vicky Kaushal and their close friends to clock the occasion, with fans eagerly waiting for the duo's vacation glimpses.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Neha Dhupia among others took to their social media handles to pen heartfelt birthday messages for Katrina, wishing her good health and happiness. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more wish Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, July 16, Sonam dropped a gorgeous throwback picture alongside Katrina, seemingly from a shoot. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday darling girl..have the best year..you deserve it!" On the other hand, Anushka shared Katrina's picture and mentioned, "Happy birthday Katrina, wishing you love and light always." Take a look.

Katrina's close friend and actor Neha Dhupia shared an adorable selfie of the duo, calling the birthday girl a' magical one'. Happy birthday @katrinakaif...stay beautiful, stay blessed,..there are very few like you..happy birthday you magical one." Sophie Choudry also showered love on Katrina, calling her a 'gorgeous girl'. Her birthday wish read, "Happy bday gorgeous girl!! Love, happiness and good health always! Hope this is an incredible year for you @katrinakaif. Lots of love."

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also dropped an unseen glimpse of the sibling duo and wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest @katrinakaif love always." Lastly, Kareena Kapoor uploaded a throwback, monochrome glimpse with the birthday girl and mentioned, "Happy Birthday Kat!! Keep growing."

On the professional front, Katrina will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the supernatural comedy Phone Booth. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will be released in theatres on October 7. The movie, penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. She also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONAMKAPOOR/ @KATRINAKAIF/ @ANUSHKASHARMA)