Vicky Kaushal Looks Better With Kiara Advani Or Bhumi Pednekar On-screen?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry today. He is one of the very few actors who won a National Award at the very beginning of their careers. He has a huge fan-base and is loved by millions of fans. The actor has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in the Bollywood industry with Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015) and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent five years in the industry, Vicky Kaushal has worked with many great actors. Here is who out of Kiara Advani or Bhumi Pednekar looks better on-screen with Vicky Kaushal. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal looks better with Kiara Advani or Bhumi Pednekar?

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

In 2018, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal appeared together in the anthology film, Lust Stories. Lust Stories is a movie made for the online platform, Netflix. The movie is directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The movie is divided into four different segments directed by these four directors each. The movie explores love, sex, and relationships in modern India.

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal play the lead characters in Karan Johar’s directorial segment. The plot of their segment revolves around the lives of a school teacher and a simple and honest man who get married to each other. Lust Stories gained critical acclamation and stayed in the Top 10 list of Netflix India for a long time.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar

In 2020, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal appeared together in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. The movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Movies. It was the first time Dharma explored the genre of horror and thriller. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a bereaved shipping officer, Prithvi Prakashan.

After having lost his wife and daughter, the man sets on a mission to save a little girl who is trapped in a haunted ship Sea-Bird that gets stuck at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach. The movie gained positive reviews and did average at the box-office.

