The next big Bollywood wedding is said to be of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Rumours are abuzz that the couple will be tying the knot in the second week of December. Right from the venue, list of guests and the food menu, numerous details are going around, but none of it has been confirmed yet.

While an official confirmation is awaited, a surprising revelation now was that the marriage was not taking place at all. Vicky Kaushal's cousin has denied that the actor is tying the knot at the moment. She said it was just 'rumours.'

No Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif marriage? Cousin denies 'rumours'

Vicky Kaushal's maternal cousin, Dr Upasana Vohra, told Dainik Bhaskar that all reports surrounding the preparation to the wedding was 'rumours' being spread by the media. The marriage was not taking place, she added. Vohra also said that if it was indeed true, an official announcement would have been made about it. She said that it was common for such rumours to spread in Bollywood, and that many a time it turned out to be false. She also said that she had spoken to Vicky and 'there is nothing like that'.

It is not clear if the statement was to divert the media spotlight on the wedding and maintain secrecy on it, as celebrities have done in the past.

Multiple media reports have claimed that Katrina and Vicky are set to tie the knot in numerous ceremonies from December 7 to 12. The venue for the wedding is said to be the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur district in Jaipur.

Earlier, Katrina had also denied the rumours to an entertainment website. She had then mentioned her personal commitments, like the shooting of Tiger 3, she was occupied with.

The couple is said to be in a relationship for over two years now, but have kept it all under wraps. They have not posted any pictures together and the duo also arrived separately at events like the screening of Vicky's Sardar Udham a few weeks ago. However, a video of them hugging each other was enough for fans to get delighted.