Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding From December 7-9: Reports

Is the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding set to be the next big one in Bollywood? Amid reports of another star couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot soon, there has been the talk of Vicky and Katrina being the next to enter wedlock.

As per latest buzz, the dates have been finalised too. It is being said that the wedding rituals are likely to held from December 7 to 9, according to a report by Pinkvilla. This is amid the rumoured would-be bride denying the reports in an interview.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to tie the knot in December this year?

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to have a 'big fat Punjabi' wedding, the report claimed. Apart from the rituals of mehendi and haldi, a Catholic wedding too is reportedly on the cards.

The couple has already made their plans in sending out the invites for the wedding from December 7 to 9, as per the report. The near and dear ones have already been informed and the preparation has started.

Though the invites for the stars of Bollywood are yet to go out, the makeup artists and costume designers have been to asked to keep themselves free during these three days. The wedding venue has also reportedly been finalised and the staff has been asked to prep.

Reports of the December wedding went viral on Wednesday night, and Katrina denied it to Bollywood Life. Her team shared that she was busy with the work for Tiger 3, for which she could go abroad soon.

Previously, when the rumours of their 'roka' ceremony had done the rounds, the couple had denied it. Vicky had joked, when asked about it in an interview, that the news was being spread by the media, and added that he would inform whenever he would decide to get engaged.

He added that the time would come soon. On the professional front, Vicky recently starred in the movie Sardar Udham. His act as a freedom fighter, won praises galore, even from Bollywood stars. At that time, Katrina had shared that her rumoured beau was 'pure talent', 'raw and honest.'