Vicky Kaushal's Dapper Red Carpet Outfits To Amp Up One's Style Game

Vicky Kaushal is considered one of the most stylish men from Bollywood. The Lust Stories actor made his Bollywood's leading debut with Masaan. Later Vicky gained immense popularity with his notable performance in Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal is not only churning interesting movie projects in Bollywood but also has accounted for 6 million followers on Instagram. Having said so, let's take a look at his Instagram and check out the best of his red-carpet looks.

Vicky Kaushal's Red Carpet Looks

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's Filmfare Awards 2020 outfit. He looked stunning in a white coloured old-school style blazer. The suit-piece was paired with a black bow tie.

At the Lakme Fashion Week's red carpet, Vicky Kaushal was styled in an Indo-Western look by Kunal Rawal. He wore a creamish kurta paired with long black sherwani blazer. The Raazi actor walked the ramp with Jahnvi Kapoor.

The time when Vicky Kaushal won Man of the Year award by a leading international fashion magazine, he donned a stylish royal suit. The royal blue suit was paired with black formal shoes. In this post, Vicky Kaushal was styled by Anaita Adajania in Dior.

Here, the Udham Singh actor went for a classic British style suit-piece. The lining design outfit was sported with a stylish tie, tucked inside the suit. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's outfit.

