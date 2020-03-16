Vicky Kaushal To Play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw; Who Was This War Hero?

Vicky Kaushal recently announced that his next movie will be a biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film, titled Sam, will tell the life story of Sam Manekshaw, who is perhaps one of the most renowned Indian soldiers and was a war hero during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The upcoming movie will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of the Field Marshal in the film. Here is a look at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw contributions to India during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Who is Sam Manekshaw? A look at historical contributions of this legendary war veteran

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

Vicky Kaushal is all set to play Sam Manekshaw in his next film. Sam Menekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, and joined the Britsh India Army in 1932. Sam Manekshaw began his military career in the 4th Battalion, 12th Frontier Force Regiment. He even fought in the Second World War alongside the British Army, as a substantive captain. Sam Manekshaw also won the Military Cross for his gallantry during the war.



However, Sam Manekshaw was severely wounded by machine-gun fire during a battle at Pagoda Hill. After recovering from his injuries, Sam Manekshaw quickly rose through the ranks of the Army and was finally appointed as a Grade 1 General Staff Officer. Post the independence of India in 1947, Manekshaw had to be reassigned to the 8th Gorkha Rifles, as his old regiment became a part of the Pakistani Army.

Sam Manekshaw also played an instrumental role during the 1947 Battle for Kashmir. By 1971, Sam Manekshaw was promoted to the post of Chief of the Army Staff. That same year, the Bangladesh Liberation movement in Pakistan turned into a violent civil war. Eventually, India decided to support Bangladesh's (East Pakistan during 1971) secession and joined the war, starting the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Sam Manekshaw's strategic planning and foresight were essential to the Indian and Bangladeshi victory.

After the Indian victory during the Indo-Pak War, Indira Gandhi, then Prime Minister, decided that Sam Manekshaw deserved the rank of Field Marshal and named him the Chief of the Defence Staff. As Sam Manekshaw was set to retire in 1972, his term was extended by six months and he was officially announced as the Field Marshal of India on January 1, 1973. Moreover, an official ceremony for his promotion was also held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 3, 1973.

