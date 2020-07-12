Vicky Kaushal’s Outfits That Are Perfect Inspiration For Date Night Look

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most celebrated actors in the Bollywood industry today. He is one of the few actors who won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a very huge fan-base for himself and a lot of love in the hearts of the audience. After giving blockbuster movies like Raazi, Manmaarziyaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Part One, and more, Vicky Kaushal proved his versatility in the industry. Along with being an over-achiever, Vicky Kaushal has also been receiving praises about his great fashion sense. Here are some outfits worn by Vicky Kaushal that are a perfect inspiration for a romantic date night. Check out Vicky's style file for inspiration-

Vicky Kaushal’s outfit inspiration for dinner dates

Vicky Kaushal is seen posing in a blue colour two-piece blazer suite. He has worn a white colour t-shirt with baby blue colour stripes tucked inside his blue colour pants. Vicky Kaushal has worn a blue blazer of the same colour and has matched it white shoes. Vicky Kaushal has kept his hair styled and set them neatly.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen posing in blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt. The actor has worn an ochre colour velvet jacket on top of his outfit and has kept his buttons open. The blue colour sunglasses and white shoes are perfect accessories for the outfit. Vicky Kaushal has kept his hair styled and set them neatly.

Vicky Kaushal is seen wearing a black colour three-piece suite. He wore a white shirt inside and opted for a black bow around his neck. Vicky Kaushal has kept his hair styled and set them neatly.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship (2020). The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh portraying the lead character. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht, that is still in its pre-production stage.

