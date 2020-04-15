Vicky Kaushal's 'Quarantine Cut' By Brother Sunny Leaves Fans Impressed

A self haircut would have been beyond the skill set of most people but it is not any longer due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Making a virtue out of necessity is coming true with many experimenting hairdressing on their own as saloons are out of bounds for nearly a month now in view of the shutdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

With Anushka Sharma helping Virat Kohli cut his hair, Sonam Kapoor cutting Anand Ahuja's hair, Vicky Kaushal too took the job to chop his hair, with his brother Sunny's help. The Uri actor took to his Instagram handle to share the before and after look of his 'Quarantine Cut'.

With a trimmer and Vicky's finger crossed, Sunny Kaushal impressed the fans and followers with the final result. Take a look —

The world celebrated National Siblings Day on April 10 where several Bollywood stars took a trip down the memory lane and shared some amazing pictures to commemorate the day. Vicky Kaushal who is a bit late for the occasion, piqued the curiosity of his fans and choose a different way of wishing his younger brother, Sunny Kaushal.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram handle and explained how notorious he was during his childhood days. In the meme, Vicky wrote that whenever their mother used to scold anyone of the two, the other would eventually pop up and instigate their mother to beat the other.

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal saw the release of his horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship recently. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies include Sardar Udham Singh which is set to release in the year 2021. He will also be seen in the multi-star cast film, Takht. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with Vicky Kaushal.

(With PTI inputs)

