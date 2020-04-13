Who Is The 'beauty Chilling Right Outside' Vicky Kaushal's Window? Actor Shares Picture

Vicky Kaushal on Monday took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of a 'beauty' that was 'chilling outside his window'. Courtesy neighbour who clicked the picture, Vicky wrote what the kite must be thinking ''what’s wrong with humans these days?” or maybe “Thank God, they finally got it right!”

Ishaan Khatter and Guneet Monga loved the capture while Dia Mirza, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, wrote, "What a beautiful kite and image!!!" [sic]

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to keep their fans positive amid the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown. Vicky Kaushal recently also shared a glimpse of the Super Pink Moon on his Instagram handle.

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal saw the release of his horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship recently. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics. Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies include Sardar Udham Singh which is set to release in the year 2021. He will also be seen in the multi-star cast film, Takht. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor along with Vicky Kaushal.

