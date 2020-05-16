Vicky Kaushal's Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Wishes Him On His 32nd Birthday

As Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal ringed in his 'quiet' 32nd birthday on May 16, many of his friends and colleagues from the film fraternity showered their blessings on the birthday boy. But one special person's birthday wish went viral on social media and that was none other than Vicky's rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Katrina on her Instagram handle shared a GIF using the popular dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike, and wrote, “May the josh always be high. Happy birthday.” Vicky promptly replied saying, 'Thankyou' and used Katrina's popular KBeauty GIF alongside.

In a statement Vicky revealed his lockdown birthday plans and said, "It's going to be different this time because it'll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I'll also be catching up with my friends over video calls.”

On being asked about him being spotted with Katrina at a few events by the paparazzi, Vicky said, "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi (2018) opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasai in Sanju (2018) along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vick’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor.

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be saying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

