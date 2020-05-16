Vicky Kaushal's Father Did Not Believe In His Talent Until His Debut Film 'Masaan'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising actors among the current generation of Bollywood star. He made his debut in Masaan (2015) and received immense praise for his performance. The 'Uri' actor's father, action director Sham Kaushal initially was skeptical of his capacities as an actor. Read on to know what made the Sanju actor's father change his opinion-

Vicky Kaushal’s father could not believe his talent

In an interview with a daily, Vicky Kaushal's father talked about his debut performance. Sham Kaushal said that he could not understand what those who cast Vicky saw in him. But when he saw Masaan, he realised that Vicky really is an actor. Sham mentioned that when encouraging reviews and responses started coming in, he could not believe that this is his son's life now.

Masaan starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Masaan was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film. There, it won two awards, FIPRESCI Prize and Prix de l'Avenir. Vicky Kaushal earned a Screen Award and a Zee Cine Award for his debut performance. Filmmaker, Neeraj Ghaywan grabbed National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a director along with other accolades.

In an earlier interview with a daily, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that he almost lost the role in Masaan to Rajkummar Rao. He said that Rajkummar was cast as the lead in the film with Manoj Bajpayee playing Sanjay Mishra’s character. The makers even shot a five-minute promo with Rajkummar. However, the actors dropped from the project due to schedule issues. Vicky stated that when he got the casting call he thought it would be for a small role as the lead cast was finalised. He auditioned for the role and a week later he got a call from the director saying that he got the lead part in Masaan.

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi (2018) opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasai in Sanju (2018) along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vick’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor.

