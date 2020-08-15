'No Retirement From Our Heart': Bollywood Pours Love As MS Dhoni Confirms Int'l Retirement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a.k.a, Captain Cool, on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket through an Instagram post. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me as retired," he wrote.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pour love and respect for the legendary cricketer. Ranveer Singh said, "LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI 😍❤️🙌🏽🙏🏽 THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD." Taapsee Pannu wrote, "a chapter ends in Indian cricket"

Bhumi Pednekar and Jacqueline Fernandez also wrote that they will 'miss seeing the legend' on the field. Singer Armaan Mallik wrote, "Indian cricket will never be the same without you Mahi sir. You inspired a generation of youngsters to follow their dreams and never give up. Thank you for all the precious memories. May your 2nd innings be as amazing as your first. Love and respect."

Jay Bhanushali said, "Noooo was waiting for the next international match but i have to mention announced exit in style "1929 hrs consider me as retired" always loved your simplicity "

Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field https://t.co/cuRg79nUwP — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2020

This year is so full of such terrible news. But thanks @Madhani that you happened to cricket. https://t.co/gpZpxIUgyO — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) August 15, 2020

thank you for all the gentleness and the aggressive entertainment Suresh Raina bro 🤗🙏🏽#rainaretires #raina pic.twitter.com/Ycvq6Di6Xi — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Mahi's announcement comes on the day India celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

