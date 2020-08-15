MS Dhoni Retires: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Appeals To BCCI For Farewell Match In Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, hours after the skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Soren said Dhoni, who is a native of state capital Ranchi, has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to India and Jharkhand. He observed that Indians won't be able to see Mahi wearing his blue jersey on the field playing anymore and said peoples' hearts are not yet satiated with his performance.

"Mahi, who has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to the country and Jharkhand, has retired from international cricket today. We will not be able to see everyone's favorite, Jharkhand's blue-eyed boy, Mahi wearing a blue jersey. But peoples' hearts aren't yet satiated. I believe our Mahi gets a farewell match in Ranchi," Hemant Soren wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

He added, "The whole world will become a witness (to the match). I would like to appeal to BCCI that a farewell match of Mahi should be organized, which will be hosted by the entire Jharkhand."

देश और झारखण्ड को गर्व और उत्साह के अनेक क्षण देने वाले माही ने आज अंतराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से सन्यास ले लिया है।हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने नहीं देख पायेंगे।पर देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच राँची में हो जिसका 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XFt5zBSvG8 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 15, 2020

The Chief Minister didn't specifically say when he intends the match be held but it is quite expected that such a match would be difficult to organise given the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic and associated health risks. Any farewell match for Dhoni will certainly draw demands for public spectacle within the stadium which may not confer to COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing.

There was no immediate response from BCCI on Soren's appeal at the time of publishing THIS STORY.

READ | MS Dhoni Retires: Shikhar Dhawan Thanks 'Mahi Bhai' For Everything Done For The Country

READ | MS Dhoni Retires: Politicians React, Thank 'Captain Cool' For Legendary Career

Dhoni retires

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Mahi's announcement comes on the day India celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Dhoni spent the past year training with his unit in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel, trying his hand at organic farming at his home in Ranchi, and occasionally hitting the nets to send the media and fans into a tizzy.

READ | Harsha Bhogle Can't Believe MS Dhoni's Retirement News, Asks A Question On Twitter; Check

READ | MS Dhoni Retires: Wife Sakshi Dhoni Gets Emotional On Cricketer's Announcement; See Here