Video Of Anupam Kher Being Honoured On Bengaluru Flight Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher recently revealed that he was honoured at a Bengaluru fight he had onboarded. The veteran actor was aboard an Indigo flight, from which he shared pictures and videos on social media. The Shiv Shastri Balboa actor also shared a note from the crew and passengers as well.

The first video from Kher details how the crew welcomed him to the flight. In the video, an air hostess asks the passengers to stand on their seats for pictures with Anupam Kher. While looking at the Uunchai actor, the air hostess thanked him for his contribution to the Indian film industry. Another air hostess gave the star a note and thanked him for flying with them.

"I request all of you to stand on your own seats. We will try to take everyone in the picture,” the air hostess told the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor. She added, “Thank you so much and a huge round of applause for Mr Anupam Kher and his hard work. Thank you so much, sir.”

Anupam Kher reacts to praise on the Bengaluru flight

Anupam Kher posted another video from the flight. While looking into the camera, the Special 26 actor showed his gratefulness over receiving the recognition on the flight. He thanked the captain, the passengers and the crew for giving him a warm welcome to the flight. Furthermore, the Bollywood actor wished them good luck, and concluded by saying, “Jai Hind.”

The Kashmir Files actor also shared the note from the flight, which further wished the actor luck and referred to him as “too kind and generous.” The note came from crew members Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi and Pratiksha, who are part of the plane’s crew. Anupam Kher gave his reaction by saying that he is “deeply touched” by their gesture. The official handle of Indigo also reacted to the star's post, and wrote, "Thank you, Mr Kher, for joining us on our flight. It was an honour to have a legendary actor like you on board. Your talent and contributions to cinema inspire us all. We shall definitely pass on your kind words to our crew," in the comments.