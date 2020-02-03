Vidhu Vinod Chopra Releases #ShikaraDiaries, Reveals The Challenge Of Shooting In Kashmir

With every sneak peek of the making of Shikara that Vidhu Vinod Chopra releases, the film's premises only get interesting. The makers released a new video recently where they had a timeline of 2 hours to shoot at significant risk in Srinagar for the film due to security reasons. It is evident from the video that the struggle is truly the most stressful part. The film is a tribute to the Kashmiri pandits who lost their homes and were displaced during the exodus.

Team Shikara shot two hours in volatile district in Kashmir, check out the BTS

Giving the fans a glimpse into all that went into the making of the film, the makers took to their social media and posted the Behind-the-scenes video. They are making use of the hashtag #ShikaraDiaries to release the BTS scenes. This one is titled The Challenge and that caption states that the team had only 2 hours to shoot a scene in a volatile district of Kashmir.

In the video, the cast and crew of the film is seen shooting in the Amira Kadal district of Kashmir where there is a presence of the armed police and the team of the film wrapped up the shoot in a tensed aura. The director made sure that he got the scene right on the very first day of the shoot and the entire team's dedication is also seen in getting the scene wrapped in the allotted time. Even with the challenges faced, the team managed to wrap up the shoot.

About the film

Shikara is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020. According to reports, the film is inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's own life and is a tribute by the director to his mother. The film also brings back the untold stories of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley of 1900 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who actually shot for the film. It also has actual footage from the exodus included which brings it even closer to reality. The film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

