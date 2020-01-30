'Shikara' Movie's Screenplay Writer Praises Vidhu Vinod Chopra For THIS Reason

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next directorial Shikara tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in late 1989 and early 1990. Abhijat Joshi is one of the screenplay writers of the movie. He insisted that the film projects the tragedy without any hatred towards any other community.

Abhijat Joshi attended a special screening of the film with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lyricist Irshad Kamil and the cast of the film. At the screening, he said that ever since he met Vidhu Vinod Chopra, he saw the dream of telling this story in his eyes. He feels that the film is a tribute to the valley. He also said that director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has defied his age when he started making of the film as it was not an easy task to work with 4000 actors in reallocation and that too in the cold nights of Kashmir.

He said that Chopra has done it all because it is a very personal narrative for him. He feels that it is a very big thing for him to see that 25 years ago Vidhu Vinod Chopra thought about telling this story of Kashmiri pandits and their mass exodus but the director hasn’t uttered a single bad word about any other community or religion. Abhijat Joshi concluded by saying that Vidhu Vinod Chopra has made the film with total integrity and without bitterness.

The film features two debutants Adil Khan and Sadia. Abhijat Joshi was also asked about his take on casting two newcomers in the lead roles to which he replied that these two youngsters are the undiscovered stars that Vinod took and polished over two years. AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kirpa have composed the music of the film. The film releases on February 7, 2020.

