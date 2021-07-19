Vidya Balan Adorns Vintage Look, Stuns In Ethnic Saree; Writes, 'I Am Told I Am Knotty!'

Actor Vidya Balan, who was last seen in the film Sherni, often treats her fans with her love for ethnic ensembles. She was recently drooled over by her fans as she stunned in a yellow-colorued printed saree. The Bhool Bhulaiyya actor also added some vintage accent to her look.

Vidya Balan stuns in an ethnic ensemble

Vidya Balan recently took to her Instagram handle to share yet another saree look with her millions of fans. She wore a yellow-coloured printed silk saree with a sleeveless green-coloured blouse. The Kahaani actor tied her hair in a bun and gave it a vintage look with a scarf. She shared a series of photos and began by showing off her hairstyle. She completed her look with a pair of fly-shaped earrings and a huge ring resting on her finger. In the caption, she wrote, "I am told I am knotty!". Vidya Balan fashioned this saree during the promotions of her latest film Sherni. Fans of Vidya Balan reacted to her ethnic look in the comment section. While one of the Instagram users wrote, "STUNNING LITERALLY STUNNING", another one commented, "This is perfection".

Vidya Balan's love for sarees

Vidya Balan's social media handles are proof of her love for sarees and ethnic ensembles. She shared another picture in a red and maroon saree on July 12, 2021. Vidya tied her hair in a bun and wore a pair of earrings and a bracelet. In the caption, she wrote, "Who can relate? Gets ready only to get back into bed." as she posed on while sitting on her bed.

Earlier this month, the Mission Mangal actor welcomed the monsoon season with a floral printed saree. She posed with an umbrella in her hand and stunned a red printed saree. As usual, Vidya Balan kept her jewellery to a minimum and fashioned only a pair of earrings with her saree. In the caption, she asked her Instagram fans about their favourite monsoon song. She wrote, "Baarish 🌧☂Tell me your favourite monsoon song. Mine is “Ab ke saawan” by Shubha Mudgal.".

Vidya Balan's next movie

Vidya Balan was last seen in the drama-thriller film Sherni, helmed by Amit V. Masurkar. She is now all set to star in a short film named Natkhat. The film would premiere on the OTT platform Voot Select. The film is directed by Shaan Vyas.

