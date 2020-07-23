Vidya Balan Asks Fans To Recreate 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' Hook Step; Fans Shower Love

Vidya Balan recently released a small video on Instagram Reels that featured her dancing to Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi from her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. Vidya asked her fans to recreate the hook step from her song and promised to share her favourite videos. Take a look at the video and the comments on it.

Vidya Balan's Instagram post

Vidya Balan recently asked her fans to re-create the hook step from the song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi and upload the video with the hashtag - #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime. Vidya also promised to share the videos that she found the best. The actor was spotted wearing a white dress with a long white overcoat in the video. She sported a little make-up and light jewellery as well. She also re-created the hook step from the song so that her fans could copy her easily.

Fans were quick to react to the video. Most of them thought Vidya danced quite well and a few others said that they would re-create the video soon. Take a look at the comments:

Vidya Balan had also uploaded an earlier post that featured a clip from the song on Instagram. Viewers could see Vidya entering a classroom and then dancing to the song as an attempt to motivate the kids. Many school children danced around her as well. In the caption she wrote, "Kya mere best friend Maths se dosti karne ke liye taiyyar ho?! (emoji) (#) PassNahiTohFailNahi song out NOW! Meet (#) Shakuntala Devi On Prime 31 July, on (@) Prime Video In" (sic). Take a look at the post:

This post also gained many positive comments. Fans joked that they would love to have a math teacher like her. Check out the comments:

Who is Shakuntala Devi?

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian woman who was popularly regarded as a human-computer. Her talent also won her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. She passed away in 2013 due to respiratory problems. Apart from her mainstream work, Shakuntala Devi also wrote a book called The World of Homosexuals, which was the first study of its kind. Vidya Balan's movie on her will release on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

