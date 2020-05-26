Vidya Balan Collaborates With Manav Kaul To Talk About The Spread Of A 'new Virus'

With Lockdown 4.0 in place, people are yet again confined to their homes. Amid all of this, false news has been spreading at an alarming rate through social media. Celebrities are not only interacting with their fans with fun sessions, but have been making efforts and trying to engage with their fans regarding serious matters as well. The latest in the list to take a step towards issues like fake news are Vidya Balan and her Tumhari Sulu co-star Manav Kaul.

Vidya Balan teams up with Tumhari Sulu co-star Manav Kaul

Taking an interesting approach in the video, Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul talk about a 'new virus' called the Afwah Virus that has been spreading alongside the Coronavirus. She talked about how the virus is spreading even faster in India. Manav then explained that there are a lot of symptoms to identify the Afwah Virus but in most cases, words like NASA, UNESCO, scriptures, and numerology are used.

Vidya Balan explained that social media is the red zone for the spread of rumours. Manav Kaul explained that when one reads something on social media, they should verify the news from the websites of the World Health Organisation or Ministry of Health. Balan further added that in mild cases, people should be following social media distancing from their devices and maintain a six-feet distance from them.

The Tumhari Sulu actors further stated that the Coronavirus has already spread and request the people to curb the spread of the rumours. Sharing the video on her social media handle, Vidya Balan wrote, "#AfwahVirus

A new virus is spreading across the world. Let’s stop it before it causes more damage. #afwahvirus

Issued in public interest by Tilt Brand Solutions & Bling Entertainment

@who @mohfwindia @tiltbrands @bling_entertainment

#StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona #QuarantineAndChill" [sic]

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, and Sara Ali Khan earlier collaborated for a similar initiative called Mat Kar Forward. Sharing it on his social media handle, Virat Kohli wrote, "Fight the virus with me | #MatKarForward

All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward Link in Bio. @indiatiktok". [sic]

They talked about a similar issue where fake forwards are turning into an epidemic and causing trouble. They urged people to verify the forwards they receive and not to forward it if the messages do not appear authentic. They further explained if the fake forwards are curbed, the people and the country will be safer.

