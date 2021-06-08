Vidya Balan Gets Candid With Her Fans In A Recent AMA Session On Instagram, See Pics

Vidya Balan took to her Instagram on June 7 to interact with her fans in a QnA session. The actor answered a lot of questions clearing her fans' queries. From her favourite film, favourite hero to sharing pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan did it all. She also shared several unseen pictures as she answered these questions. Being the quirky self that she is, Vidya started with a question that read, "I want to date you". She answered, "Ya! Why not" with a picture where she is seen holding a plate full of dates.

Vidya Balan's Instagram AMA

She then revealed a few of her favourite things that were asked by her fans. Vidya Balan mentioned that her favourite cartoon is Mickey Mouse and her favourite destination is Italy. The actor also shared a no-makeup selfie as one of her fans asked to post the last picture she clicked on her phone. The actor also revealed that she is a coffee person and a night owl when her fans asked her if she's a tea or coffee person and if she is a morning person or a night person.

Vidya Balan's Instagram stories also told her fans that she is staying at home when asked where she is right now. Vidya Balan was questioned to tell her favourite colour and she didn't leave the opportunity to share a picture from her The Dirty Picture days to let her fans know that her favourite colour is red. When asked about her favourite movie, Vidya Balan shared a poster of the movie Gol Maal. One of the fans also send in good wishes for Vidya Balan's Sherni and she shared a picture with a thank you GIF.

Vidya Balan didn't let her fans down by not answering some 'obvious' questions. When one of her fans asked her if she is committed, Vidya Balan shared a picture with her husband and mentioned "Lagta To Aisa He Hai". As Vidya Balan would be soon seen in the movie Sherni, she revealed her real-life Sherni as she shared a picture with her sister. Talking about Sherni, Vidya was asked to reveal her next project after Sherni and the actor shared a hilarious picture of her where she is seen donning a mouth shut kind of expression to indicate that it's a secret.

Vidya Balan loves to read and when a fan asked her about her favourite time pass, she shared a candid picture of hers with a book. Vidya also received a compliment that she looks great in a saree and the actor shared a video saying 'thank you'. Vidya Balan also shared her favourite place in the whole world by posting a picture of her bed. The actor also answered her favourite song and web series. She revealed that she is currently listening to Olivia Rodrigo's Driving Licence and her favourite web series is This Is Us.

Vidya Balan shared a still from her movie Paa and mentioned that her favourite hero is Amitabh Bachchan. She also shared a picture of her favourite quote and revealed that her favourite dish is bread pudding made by her mother-in-law. The actor also shared her phone's current wallpaper and posted a picture of her favourite perfume that is Issey Miyake. Vidya Balan shared two pictures - one from her childhood and one with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor signed off by sharing a snippet of her last googled word.

