Vidya Balan Knows Why Mumbai Monsoons Are Already Here; Check Out

Mumbai Monsoons has finally arrived and people around the city are enjoying themselves to the fullest. But it looks like Vidya Balan knows exactly why they arrived today and not earlier. Read along to take a look at the recent Instagram reel that Balan shared and what she has to say about it.

Vidya Balan says ‘the sun took up my wardrobe’

The actor took to her Instagram feed on June 9, 2021, and shared a fun video of herself, with some illusions added to it. Vidya Balan switched between a bright yellow saree and a floral print suit, in the video that she shared. The actor referred to the Mumbai weather in her caption, as she flaunted the yellow’s in her wardrobe and grooved to the song, Cover Me in Sunshine.

She wrote in her caption, “The sun took up my wardrobe. Now you know why #MumbaiMonsoons arrived today”. The post has been liked by 26k people since it was shared on Wednesday afternoon and has a good number of compliments being dropped by the actor’s fans and followers. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Vidya Balan on the work front

The actor was last seen in Shakuntala Devi and has recently announced her upcoming movie Sherni, which releases on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021. The movie’s trailer was released on June 4, 2021, on the official YouTube channel of the OTT platform. The description of the movie reads, “A jaded forest officer leads a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made”. Sharing the trailer on her feed, Vidya wrote, “Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin. Meet #SherniOnPrime in June”.

The movie is directed by Amit Masurkar, who is also bankrolling it along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra. The movie is being produced under the banners of Abundantia Films and T-Series. Sherni’s screenplay and story are written by Aastha Tiku, with Rakesh Haridas as Director of Photography.

