Vidya Balan Supports Healthcare Staff During #WarAgainstCovid19; Donates 1000 PPE Kits

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare industries across the globe have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. In India, the officials are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, too, have come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Recently, actor Vidya Balan pledged 1000 personal protective equipment to the COVID warriors stationed at the hospitals.

Actor Vidya Balan came out in support of the healthcare workers and pledged to provide nearly 1000 PPE’s to them. As seen in a video message shared in her Instagram handle, Vidya Balan spoke about the scarcity of PPEs and how it can crush the healthcare community in the country. The actor also revealed that she will personally thank people with a video message, recognising their generosity. Take a look at the post:

Applauding, Muthoot Pappachan Group's humble effort to help transform the lives of the needy with the eternal belief in the power of women. #womenbethechange #MuthootBlue@muthootindia pic.twitter.com/YAYlujLuhr — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 27, 2020

Vidya Balan on the professional front

Vidya Balan will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya Balan in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi: Human-Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician.

