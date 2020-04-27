India's Coronavirus Cases At 27,892; Death Toll At 872 And 6,184 Recoveries Thus Far

As the nation battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 872 and the number of cases climbed to 27,892 in the country on Monday. There has been an increase of 1,396 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 20,835 as 6,184 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state

According to the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with a death toll of 8,068 cases of which 1,076 patients have recovered and 342 patients have died. Gujarat now stands in the second spot with 3,301 cases, of which 313 have recovered and 151 people have died. Meanwhile, Delhi's count stands at 2918 of which 877 patients have recovered, while 54 patients have lost their lives. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,885 with 1,020 patients recovered and 24 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 2,185 cases of which 518 have recovered and 33 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,096 positive cases so far of which 302 patients have recovered and 103 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,868 people have COVID-19, of which 289 recovered and 29 people have succumbed to it. In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 458 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

National lockdown

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."