Vidya Balan Talks About Her Experience As Shakuntala Devi; Says 'it's Easy To Label Women'

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi has created much anticipation among the fans after the launch of its trailer. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Vidya shared her experience on how she felt portraying Shakuntala Devi on-screen. Talking about Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan mentioned that society has preconceived notions, they want to box everyone, especially women.

She said that historically it's been so easy to judge women, to label them. If she was someone who wanted so much from life, if she was ambitious, then one would think that she was not as committed to her family and that’s not necessarily true, added the actor. Furthermore, Vidya Balan added that especially for a woman in the 1950s and '60s, career was not really an option.

She continued that one doesn't judge the male genius for anything else except his genius. But a woman gets judged as a daughter, a wife, a mother. Vidya Balan shared that there were many moments when she felt that she has a particular trait like Shakuntala Devi. However, she added it was like peeling an onion, one can think that they know her but then something else is revealed about her.

Also Read| Vidya Balan on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: "Let him just rest in peace"

Vidya Balan added that Shakuntala Devi had these seemingly contradictory facets to her—she was a maths genius who was also an astrologer, a religious person who was a pioneering supporter of gay rights. Vidya Balan went on to say that it amazed her how someone who is so much into science can believe in god. When Vidya Balan was asked about how much she knew regarding Shakuntala Devi when she was first approached for the film, the actor said she only knew that Shakuntala Devi was a mathematical genius and is known by the name human-computer. She continued that she also had knowledge about Shakuntala Devi being a part of the Guinness Book of World Records.

Also Read| Vidya Balan goes 'vocal for local' during e-promotions of 'Shakuntala Devi'; See posts

Vidya Balan further said that when Anu Menon started narrating incidents from her life, it gave her a sense of who she was and what sort of life she had led. Balan mentioned that one of the first things that struck her was her sense of humour and her zest for life. She didn’t let the fact that she was a woman or a mother limit her in any way, which is what probably caused a lot of conflict in her life.

Vidya Balan further revealed that the makers had a lot of information from her daughter, Anupama Banerji, and son-in-law, Ajay. She said that they were very honest and transparent and forthcoming with the team. Vidya mentioned that she spoke to Anupama at length, and Anu Menon interviewed them over a period of many, many months. The makers then poured over all that information and culled out what's there in the film, concluded the actor.

Also Read| Vidya Balan on playing Shakuntala Devi: calls it intimidating, inspirational, exhilarating

Also Read| 'Shakuntala Devi' stylist Niharika Bhasin ransacked Vidya Balan's saree; know why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.