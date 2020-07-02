Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' To Release On July 31 On Amazon Prime; Watch Video

Amazon Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the eagerly awaited film — Shakuntala Devi — exclusively on the streaming service. Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta (Mardaani 2 fame) and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Shakuntala Devi was once known as the "human computer". She even made it into The Guinness Book of World Records for her mental calculation skills. The film will tell the story of her life and achievements.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will play Paritosh Banerji, Shakuntala's husband. The movie was initially set to release on May 8, 2020, but was pushed due to the pandemic.

Sanya Malhotra reveals why she is excited for 'Shakuntala Devi's' release on OTT platform

Shakuntala Devi will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog including global premieres of Indian titles including Gulabo Sitabo, Penguin, Ponmagal Vandhal and many more.

