Sanya Malhotra Reveals Why She Is Excited For 'Shakuntala Devi's' Release On OTT Platform

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to feature in Shakuntala Devi, which will soon release on Amazon Prime Video. Shakuntala Devi was initially set to release in theatres, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will now directly premiere on Prime Video. In a press statement, Sanya Malhotra discussed Shakuntala Devi and revealed that she was actually really excited that the film is releasing on OTT.

Sanya Malhotra reveals why she is excited that Shakuntala Devi is releasing on digital

Also Read | When Sushant Hit Back At Rajat Kapoor's 'Dhoni Looks Better' Comment, Then Praised Senior

In a press statement, Sanya Malhotra said, "I’m super excited that Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime, it feels like I have a special relationship with Amazon because even Photograph and Pataakha had released there it received a huge response. I’m looking forward to the audience seeing Shakuntala Devi and overall I’m happy that in such times, we are able to keep the audience entertained.”

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Amazing Journey With The Star

Besides Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra's older films, Photograph and Pataakha, also received recent OTT releases. Both films performed brilliantly on digital, with fans and critics praising the films for their engaging script and for Sanya Malhotra's stellar performances. These two films also proved that Sanya Malhotra is a versatile actor, as one movie was a comedy-drama while the other was a coming-of-age romantic drama.

Sanya Malhotra is also willing to learn new skills to completely fit into her role. For Dangal, Sanya Malhotra proved her dedication by learning professional wrestling. Sanya's upcoming movie, Shakuntala Devi, is a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon.

Also Read | Did Tiger Shroff Go For Cupping Therapy? Actor's 'without Mask' Picture Grabs Attention

The film will star Vidya Balan in the titular role as Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi was once known as the "human computer". She even made it into The Guinness Book of World Records for her mental calculation skills. The film will tell the story of her life and achievements. Sanya Malhotra will play the role of Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi's daughter.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will play Paritosh Banerji, Shakuntala's husband. The movie was initially set to release on May 8, 2020, but was pushed due to the pandemic. Shakuntala Devi is co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra.

Also Read | Ranvir Shorey Agrees With A Fan Who Thinks He Doesn't Get Work Because Of His 'Surname'

[Promo from Sanya Malhotra Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.