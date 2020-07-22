Vidyut Jammwal Teams Up With Scott Adkins, Shares Teaser Of 'X-Rayed By Vidyut'

On July 22, Vidyut Jammwal took to social media to make an exciting announcement. He shared a teaser from his upcoming collaboration video with Hollywood star Scott Adkins. This video is the second episode of the YouTube series X-Rayed by Vidyut Jammwal. Check out Vidyut Jammwal's Twitter.

Vidyut Jammwal shared the tweet and announced that the second episode of X-Rayed by Vidyut Jammwal will release on July 28, 2020. He also revealed that this video will be in collaboration with Scott Adkins. In the tweet, Vidyut seemed excited to welcome the international star.

Along with the tweet, he also attached the teaser of his video in which he can be seen digitally interviewing Scott Adkins. He also talked about what Boyka, one of Scott's characters, means to Adkins, and what Commando means to him. In the teaser, you can also see, the Doctor Strange actor saying that he did not do well at school because he was up late watching Kung Fu movies.

Fans share excitement

Fans are also going gaga over this exciting news. They have been showing their excitement in the comments section. One of the users commented, "Great way to interact and get more global recognition,, really share with us how did you get this idea of "X-rayed by Vidyut" really cool stuff to do,... i think 3rd episode would be with Jackie Chan,..". "Thrilled can't wait," another fan account commented. One of Vidyut Jammwal's die-hard fans wrote, "You were fan boying in video.... I am fan girling in here.... please keep on smiling like that. Fun Fact this is gonna be superbly intellectual episode with techniques Nd mindset before performing. Every art need a coordinated mind n hand moves. I am focusing on ur process". Check out more comments below.

Damn! This is gonna be so awesome! #XrayedbyVidyut — Rushali Prasad (@prasad_rushali) July 22, 2020

Really hope to see and Scott together in a movie.. Make it happen — Santiago (@Santiag50502399) July 22, 2020

Wooowww dis z gonna b super awesome!!💥

Waitin fo it.!! — Dr Priya Jamwalion (@DrPriya31449123) July 22, 2020

About X-Rayed By Vidyut Jammwal

X-rayed by Vidyut Jammwal is a YouTube talk show that features Vidyut Jammwal having a fun conversation with some popular figures from all around the world. The first episode of X-rayed by Vidyut Jammwal featured Tony Jaa. The two artists had a candid discussion about the link between Hanuman, Ganesha, martial arts and more. Check out the video below.

