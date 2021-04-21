Vidyut Jammwal Is 'tired But Not Done' After Workout; Calls Himself 'Ziddi'; See Pic

Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for his unparalleled athleticism and intense action scenes in his movies. Often sharing videos of his workouts and stunts, the actor can be seen tirelessly perfecting his skills and training hard for his fitness. Recently, the actor took to his social media to share a snippet of how his training goes and his mindset while working out.

Vidyut Jammwal is 'Tired but not done'

The 40-year-old actor took to his Instagram story to share a picture where he can be seen resting on the ropes of the boxing ring. He wrote on the story that he was 'tired but not done'. Sporting a simple gym outwear, the actor can be seen holding a bottle in his hand while his eyes rested on the ceiling. He also called himself 'Ziddi' in the story as he was not done working out yet.

Vidyut Jammwal's mini-photoshoot

The actor had a mini photoshoot after hitting the gym as he can be seen wearing the same attire from his Instagram story. Posing along with a structure on the roads of Dubai, Vidyut funnily captioned the post. He remarked that the achievement of squeezing out the last bit of toothpaste was certainly enjoyable. He received an overwhelmingly positive response from his fans who jumped in on Vidyut's shenanigans and flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

A look at Vidyut Jammwal's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying an online fan base of over 5 million followers on Instagram, Vidyut shares photos from his latest movies and traveling and also his training videos. Recently, the actor celebrated his 10th year in cinema by launching his production house named Action Hero Films. He wrote in the caption that he was grateful to be sharing such a milestone with his fans and urged all the talented artists to try out for his newly launched production house.

In another post, Vidyut shared an interesting photo where he can be seen suspended in the air while trying to get a perfect click with the butterfly wings painted on the wall. He simply captioned the post as 'time flies'. Check out some of Vidyut Jammwal's photos and videos on Instagram here.

