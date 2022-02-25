Commando actor Vidyut Jamwal is known for his hair-raising stunts and actions. Known as "The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood", Jamwal is a recipient of several awards including one Filmfare Award. The Khuda Haafiz actor often keeps his fans entertained by uploading exciting posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, recently, Vidyut dropped a video in which he could be seen taking a dip into a frozen lake. The clip has been appreciated by the actor's fans as well as followers.

Vidyut Jamwal jumps into a frozen lake

At the beginning of the video, the Junglee actor is seen wearing thick clothes, but gradually he takes off his clothes. Soon after that, he descends himself into the icy lake. He tells in the video, "There was snowfall a day ago, but I came here today". Vidyut dropped this video with an inspirational caption, which read, "ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal. If someone(including your own mind) tells you that THIS is difficult! ! the thought comes from NoExperience..ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own Barriers #iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX."

Praising her co-star for the same, Adah Sharma called Jamwal the 'Jack from the Titanic'. She commented, "Dear Jack from the Titanic, this is how it's done #iTrainVidyutJammwal". Not only her, but fans hailed Vidyut for his daring experience into the frozen lake as one wrote, "This was totally mind-blowing unbelievable love you a lot," another one commented, "Wow! Just love the way you are Sir, Salute, wot an incredible mindset, patience and calmness you have in you." A fan called the Sanak actor mind-blowing, adding that his body is trained to adjust with everything, another one dropped a shocking comment as he wrote, "Are you even serious minus 8 degree and you were inside that iced water for almost last 38 seconds of this video," stating that he was curious to know for how long he was inside.

Vidyut Jamwal on the work front

On the work front, the 41-year-old actor has marked his new beginnings as a producer for the upcoming film titled IB 71 based on intelligence officers of India. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jamwal shared a video from the sets of the upcoming thriller drama, directed by national-award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy. He captioned the post, "It's a new year for us & everyone at @actionherofilms! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it."

Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal