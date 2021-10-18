Vidyut Jammwal Says Indian Martial Art Form Kalaripayattu Has Inspired Hollywood Action

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for his stunts and high-octane action sequences. The actor is often referred to by the media as 'The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood'. The actor who was recently seen in the action movie Sanak has been a practitioner of the Indian martial art form, Kalaripayattu.

In an interview with ANI, Jammwal recently said that Hollywood action scenes were inspired by Kalaripayattu, the oldest surviving martial art in India, with a history spanning over 3,000 years.

Vidyut Jammwal who is a practitioner of the Indan martial art form Kalaripayattu said that Hollywood action scenes were inspired by the art form. He said in an interview with the aforementioned news agency, "People keep comparing our style of action with Hollywood, but that's not true. The fact is that all the legendary actors from Hollywood and across the globe are basically inspired by our Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, which is around 3,000 years old."

He added, "So that way, we are not copying them, they were copying us. We are doing it, again and again, to show them how it should be done through the medium of cinema." The Commando actor further shared his views on the famous action star Jackie Chan and how he felt when people compared him to the veteran actor, "Comparing our style of action with Hollywood, I often hear people saying that Jackie Chan or some other actor has done this before. I think to even reach the capacity and level of Jackie Chan sir is a big deal. I have grown up watching his films on TV, VHS cassettes with stop, pause and rewind."

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal's action film Sanak: Hope Under Siege was released on Disney+Hotstar on October 15. The movie also stars Rukmini Maitra in her Bollywood debut alongside Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles. Sanak is the remake of the 2002 American movie John Q, about a man who takes hospital staff and patients as hostages after his son is denied a life-saving heart transplant. Jammwal plays the role of Vivaan Ahuja, whose wife Hansika, played by Rukmini Maitra, undergoes heart surgery in the same hospital.

