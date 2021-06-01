Vidyut Jammwal Shares Exercises To Improve Sexual Health And Erectile Dysfunction; Watch

Vidyut Jammwal recently took to Instagram to spread awareness about sexual health and erectile dysfunction. He revealed that men can suffer from erectile dysfunction and shared a clip displaying a set of exercises one can practice to improve sexual health. Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's latest post below.

Vidyut Jammwal shares ways to improve sexual health

Vidyut shared a small clip that read, “1 out of 10 men suffer from Erectile Dysfunction. Let’s put the FUN back in dysfunction.” Later in the clip, he was seen practising an exercise while wearing a pair of blue tracks and shoes in a garden and named the video “Vidyut Jammwal’s KalariSutra.” He captioned his post by sharing a note that read, “It's time we braved into the discussion about sexual health & Erectile Dysfunction. One in ten men can suffer from Erectile Dysfunction. Here's KalariSutra, a set of 19 exercises which if practised daily will help in rejuvenating your blood flow and bring sexual energy back into the pelvic region. Sexual health is a salient part of overall wellness and it should be talked about more openly so as to eradicate the taboo. Cheers to living a well-rounded life. Full video out on my YouTube channel. Link in bio #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #KalariSutra #KalariChikitsa #MartialArts #ErectileDysfunction #Kalaripayattu #VidyutJammwal.” Fans appreciated the actor by dropping numerous emojis in the comments section. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Sharing a 7-minute video on his YouTube channel, Vidyut was seen performing all the exercises along with a written stepwise guide to follow each of them. In his caption, he gave a detailed description of Erectile Dysfunction and stated that the cause of the same can be “physical or psychological condition.” He stated that it is becoming increasingly common due to a man’s sedentary lifestyle, increased stress and even men in their 20’s can experience ED. In addition to KalariSutra, Vidyut also shared a small list of kegel exercises that one can do to strengthen their pelvic muscles further. He urged his fans to share the video with those who are affected by this condition. Check out Vidyut Jammwal's video below.

(IMAGE: VIDYUT JAMMWAL'S INSTAGRAM)

