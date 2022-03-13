Vidyut Jammwal Turns Heads As He Steps Out With Fiancé Nandita Mahtani; See Pics

Vidyut Jammwal recently surprised his fans on social media as he announced his engagement to his ladylove Nandita Mahtani. The couple was most recently seen stepping out together and turned heads with their unique looks. The actor also interacted with a few of his fans and paparazzi gathered at the location, waiting for him.

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut Jammwal was seen hand in hand with Nandita Mahtani as the duo stepped out for the night. The Sanak actor was seen in an all-black outfit as he led the way for his fiancé, who stunned in a sleeveless white dress. Mahtani carried a lilac clutch and also wore matching shoes as he smiled for the cameras.

Have a look at the pictures here

Vidyut Jammwal is a huge fitness enthusiast and is currently hosting India’s Ultimate Warrior. After his recent outing with his fiancé, he spotted a paparazzi with a t-shirt that read, "I train like Vidyut Jammwal." The actor was over the moon with the creative t-shirt and called the paparazzi in for a hug as he pointed at his t-shirt and said, "He trains like me." He was also seen posing for selfies with fans who gathered at the location to meet him.

Watch the video here

Vidyut Jammwal-Nandita Mahtani relationship

Vidyut Jammwal popped the big question to his now-fiancé as the duo were rappelling down a 150-meter-high wall. They went on a trip to a military camp near Agra and shared glimpses from their special day. Nandita hilariously announced the engagement as she shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21."

Vidyut Jammwal films

The Commando star recently kickstarted a new venture as a producer for his next project titled IB 71, in which, he will also be seen in the lead role. The film will be helmed by Sankalp Reddy and fans can't wait for more announcements regarding the same. The upcoming film has been inspired by the life of intelligence officers and the actor saluted them as he announced his new project. He wrote, "It's a new year for us & everyone at @actionherofilms! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it."

Image: Instagram/@mevidyutjammwal