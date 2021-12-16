Vijay Diwas 2021: Kangana Ranaut Salutes Indian Soldiers On 50th Anniversary Of 1971 War

On the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and paid tribute to the valour and courage of the Indian Armed Forces. Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war and this year it is being celebrated as the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to celebrate 50 years of the momentous occasion.

Kangana shared a throwback picture of herself with members of the Armed forces and saluted their "courage, bravery and sacrifice" in the 1971 Liberation war.

Kangana Ranaut salutes Indian Armed Forces on Vijay Diwas

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 16, the Thalaivii actor shared a throwback glimpse of her posing with Armed forces members. For the caption, she wrote,"16 December 2021 marks the Golden Jubilee of the India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. Salute to the courage, bravery and sacrifice of #IndianArmedForces in the 1971 Liberation War. #VijayDiwas #SwarnimVijayVarsh #amritmahotsav." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be stepping into the shoes of an Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill for the upcoming Sarvesh Mewara directorial Tejas. The film's release date was recently announced on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day. Production banner RSVP notified that the film will hit the big screen on October 5 next year.

Making the announcement along with sharing Kangana's glimpse from the movie, the production banner hailed her character as a 'woman who chose to rule the skies'. "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022. (sic)", they wrote.

Kangana has also turned producer for her upcoming venture Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in pivotal roles. She was last seen in AL Vijay's Thalaivii, the biographical film based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Among her trailblazing achievements this year, Ranaut was recently honoured with the National Film Award under the category of Best Actress for her role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT/ TWITTER/ @RAJNATHSINGH)