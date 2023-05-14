Vijay Varma Is Amused As His Mom Spots ‘No 1 Bachelor' Ad For Dahaad Actor

Vijay Varma had a unique manner of wishing his mom on the occasion of Mother's Day. Though Vijay's post extended wishes to his mother, the highlight of the post was the latter's exasperated reaction to the one-of-a-kind promotional strategy for Vijay's series Dahaad. The photos shared by Vijay were truly amusing.

Vijay's Mother's Day post



Vijay Varma took to his Instagram handle to share a few photos capturing his mother's exasperated reaction to the unique ongoing promotions for Dahaad. Vijay Varma's mother can be seen sitting with a newspaper with repeated images of her son Vijay within border's reading 'wanted bride'. Vijay wished his mother a happy mother's day but also simultaneously asked for suggestions to help explain the situation to her. His caption read, "Happy Mother’s Day momma Campaign and all is fine but how do I explain this to my mom?".

Dahaad's unique promotions



The promotional strategy in question involved having the front cover of a daily newspaper, strewn with images of Vijay, dressed as his character Vinod Singh in Dahaad. The advertisement read "wanted bride" also holding details of Vinod Singh. Referring to him as "India's #1 bachelor" the advertisement read, "30, dark and handsome, runs a small family jewelry business, loves to go on long drives to be in nature for peace and mental well-being, seeking a bride who is well-educated and family-oriented. No dowry please | gold diggers please stay away. Looking for my soulmate to be with her till death do us part".

More on Dahaad



Dahaad has been created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti with the latter also stepping in for direction. The direct-to-OTT release is a Hindi language crime-thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a cop for the first time who begins work on a shocking murder case. The show also stars Vijay Varma who is known to take up unique and challenging roles. The show also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.