Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Spotted Together Again Amid Dating Rumours | Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who said to be a couple, were spotted together in Mumbai on Thursday night (May 11). The two stars have been linked with each other ever since they worked together on Lust Stories 2. In the viral video, Tamannaah wore black vest and ripped jeans with a striped shirt.

The Darlings actor, on the other hand, was seen in a yellow T-shirt, black trousers and black-and-blue jacket. Both the stars wore masks as they were snapped leaving from a building. See the video here.

Earlier last month, Tamannaah and Vijay stepped out for a date night in Mumbai. The two were captured leaving in the same car. While Vijay Varma was on the driver's seat, Tamannaah sat by his side. The Baahubali actress was seen in a two-tone grey pants paired with a white tank top and matching shoes. She kept her tresses open and opted for a no makeup look. Meanwhile, the Mirzapur 2 actor wore a grey checkered shirt teamed with a black T-shirt. The two even waved to the shutterbugs as they left in the car.

More about Tamannaah and Vijay's rumoured relationship

Speculations around Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship started when the they were reportedly seen celebrating New Year together. The actors haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship rumours. However, the two have been spotted together on several occasions including Diljit Dosanjh's concert in October followed by a fashion event in November last year. Fans are now connecting the dots and the fact that Vijay visited Tamannaah's residence on her birthday on December 21, 2022, is also adding fuel to the rumours.

Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for his web series titled Dahaad. He will be sharing screen with Sonakshi Sinha, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah in the series. It will be released on OTT on May 12. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her film with Rajinikanth titled Jailer.