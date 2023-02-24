Vijay Varma Reveals Cute Nickname For His Rumoured Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia; Find Out

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia shared cute banter on social media. Recently, the Darlings actor, along with Sonakshi Sinha and the rest of the cast of the upcoming Prime Video series Dahaad, attended the Berlin International Film Festival for its premiere. On the special occasion, Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah took to social media and congratulated him.

Dahaad is the first Indian web series to make its debut at the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale. When the Baahubali actress wished Vijay, the latter thanked and addressed her with a cute nickname. While wishing the team of Dahaad, Tamannaah wrote, "Congratulations to team #Dahaad!" Vijay was quick to respond to her and wrote, "Thanks Tamatar."

Take a look at their interaction on Instagram below.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's rumoured relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are rumoured to be dating. Reportedly, they met on the set of a movie first. They hit it off immediately and it seems like they are in a happy space right now. The rumoured couple often drops comments on each other's social media posts, which keeps fueling their dating rumours.

The two actors were first linked together after a video from their New Year's 2023 celebration in Goa went viral where they were reportedly seen kissing. They also bumped into each other at an award function held in Mumbai. Tamannaah and Vijay were also spotted having lunch in Mumbai and were snapped by the paparazzi.

On Valentine's Day, Vijay shared a photo of two sets of feet facing each other with a love sticker. The photo also featured a jacket and fans were quick to notice that a similar one was with Tamannaah on a separate occasion.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the rumoured couple on their relationship status yet.