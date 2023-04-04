Vijay Varma Said This About Rumoured Bae Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly dating. Their romance rumours swirled on New Year's earlier this year when a video of them reportedly kissing and hugging each other went viral. Recently, the Gully Boy actor seemingly expressed his admiration for his rumoured girlfriend on social media. He conducted an 'ask me anything' session on Instagram where he seemingly addressed a question about Tamannaah.

During the session, a fan asked him if he likes "Tamatar?" To this, Vijay replied, "my fav" and accompanied it with two tomato emoticons. Fans were quick to speculate that the actor openly hinted at his relationship with Tamannaah.

Take a look at the screenshot of the post below:

For the unversed, Vijay gave the nickname 'Tamatar' to the actress. Some time back, when his show Dahaad had premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, the Baahubali star congratulated the whole team on social media. Vijay reshared the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Thanks Tamatar," referring to Tamannaah.

Take a look at the post below:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's rumoured relationship

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly met each other on the set and hit it off instantly. Their dating rumours began soon after a video from their New Year 2023 celebration in Goa went viral. In the video, they were reportedly seen kissing. After that, they bumped into each other at an award function and posed for the photographers.

The rumoured couple often gets spotted out and about in Mumbai.

On Valentine's Day, Vijay shared a picture of two sets of feet facing each other with a love sticker. The photo gave a glimpse of a jacket. Fans were quick to notice that Tamannaah has a similar jacket and wore it on a different occasion. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple about their relationship.