Vijay Varma Takes Indirect Dig At Jaane Jaan Co-star Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Jaane Jaan. They attended the film's trailer launch event on Tuesday (September 5). During the event, Vijay took an indirect dig at the actress.

3 things you need to know

Jaane Jaan will be released digitally on Netflix on September 21.

The project marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan is the screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Kareena Kapoor recalls what Saif told her

Kareena Kapoor shared an amusing incident and revealed that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, had given her a humorous warning before she started working with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat on the project.

Kareena mentioned that Saif advised her to adjust her approach when working with Vijay Varma, highlighting that he was known for improvisation. The Adipurush actor humorously urged her to be prepared for the change in working style.

(Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat at Jaane Jaan trailer launch | Image: X)

She quoted him, saying, "Saif had already told me, 'Hey listen, this is not like you'll sit in the van, apply makeup, and then deliver your lines on set.' He said, 'Please, stop this attitude because you are working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Be prepared because they are going to improvise.'"

Did Vijay Varma take an indirect dig at Kareena Kapoor?

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor was brutally trolled after her interview with Bharti Singh went viral. When the comedian named her friends and popular TV actors -- Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Punjit J Pathak-- on a chat show, the Jab We Met actress claimed that she did not recognise them. Kareena went on to ask Bharti who they were.

Days later, at Jaane Jaan trailer launch, Vijay Varma playfully took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Saif Ali Khan for familiarising the actress about him. In a witty manner, he teased Kareena by saying, "I want to thank Saif Ali Khan because if he hadn't been there, she wouldn't even have known who I am." Netizens felt that Vijay took an indirect dig at Kareena with his candid statement.