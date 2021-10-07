Vikram Bhatt Opens Up On Marriage With Shwetambari, Says 'we Don't Have Crazy Love Affair'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has secretly tied the knot with art curator Shwetambari Soni in September 2020. However, Vikram Bhatt spilled the beans about their 'secret marriage' on Wednesday, October 6, when he shared a birthday post for his partner on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his partner expressing deep love. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement regarding their wedding.

Sharing a picture with his partner, he wrote 'You turned me inside out And you showed me what life was about Only you The only one that stole my heart away I wanna do all I can just to show you Make you understand Only you The only one that stole my heart away Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni'

Take a look:

Vikram Bhatt says relationship with Shwetambari is not a crazy love affair

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the director opened up about his marriage and cited the Coronavirus pandemic as the reason for their secret wedding. He said, "It was a private ceremony at my home, with her three sisters and my family in attendance. Even my friends couldn’t come. We had initially thought of having a [grand] wedding, but the pandemic [played spoilsport].”

As reports to be believed, the duo was planning to work on a project together, when the love blossomed between each other. Opening up about his relationship with her partner, Bhatt said it is her intelligence and frankness that attracted him. "What I love about Shweta is that she is intelligent and franker than me. She doesn’t belong to the world of films, so I love coming home to someone who has been in a completely different world. I bounce my ideas off her as Shweta is astute with stories. She is honest with her feedback, especially if the story is crap," he added.

Further, Bhatt went on to reveal that it was because his children were involved that this time he had to take a different route. "There’s my daughter Krishna. Shweta has children. So I could not speak about it till they were okay with it. Now, they are. At 52, what I have with Shweta is not a crazy love affair, but a content, happy relationship,” he concluded.

In terms of work, Vikram Bhatt last helmed the 2020 movie Hacked which starred Hina Khan.

(Image: Instagram@Vikrampbhatt)