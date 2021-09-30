Vikram Bhatt's Daughter Krishna All Set To Come Up With New Series 'Sanak -Ek Junoon'

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt has already begun her direction career. Krishna recently directed the film Badnaam which premiered on Zee5 in August 2021. She is now all set for another directorial venture, the web series Sanak: Ek Junoon.

In a recent chat with ANI, Krishna Bhatt talked about her new venture. The director revealed love had always fascinated her due to which she wanted to explore the emotion in her work. She said, "Love has always fascinated me as an emotion, and with the web, a creator can craft an expansive world sans any limitations." Krishna further shared how her new series is made with heart and said, "Sanak is a love story that is made with heart, told from the heart, and has a lot of heart." Vikram Bhatt is also excited about his daughter's new project. He revealed he could not wait for the audience to see Krushna's work. He said, "We have weaved many nuances into this tale. It is about dreams desire's destiny and so much more I can't wait for the audience to experience Krishna's poetic labour of love."

Details about Sanak: Ek Junoon

The web series Sanak stars Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra and Aindrita Ray in the lead roles. The series' plot would follow the journey of a loving couple that hails from a small town. As they move to the bustling lines of Mumbai, they face hardship after hardship. The series would stream on MX Player.

Krishna Bhatt on Badnaam

Apart from working on her new project, Krishna Bhatt is also celebrating the success of her latest directorial film Badnaam. Taking to Instagram, Krishna Bhatt expressed how she felt after her directorial film premiered. She wrote, "Badnaam was a project that took love, nurturing, blood, sweat and tears. Today it sees the light of day. Numb, excited, speechless. Some words that come close to expressing how I feel right now." Badnaam, which was initially scheduled for 2020, recently premiered on Zee5. It stars Mohit Sehgal, Priyal Gor, Aniruddh Dave and Barkha Bisht Sengupta. The film's plot revolves around its leads Sonia and Kabir. Sonia, desperate to start a new life with her boyfriend, agrees to deliver a mysterious package for her friend.

Image: Instagram/@krishnavbhatt