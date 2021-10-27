'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan Wraps Up First High-octane Action Sequence; See Pics

It has been a long since versatile actor Hrithik Roshan appeared on the big screen. His fans have been waiting excitedly to catch a glimpse of the star in the upcoming action film, Vikram Vedha. The actor, who was shooting for his next film, has finally wrapped up 'one of the craziest action sequences ever'. Stunt artist Mansoor Ali Khan shared a series of pictures from the shoot sets and wrote, "First craziest action sequence have done .!! Cheer's To @hrithikroshan @parvez.shaikhh @stuntindia1 and all the stunt boys!!".

Another stunt artist Anup also shared a picture featuring himself with Hrithik and wrote, "Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you' to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you @hrithikroshan." Going by the locations mentioned in both the posts, the action sequences were shot at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Hrithik Roshan wraps up Vikram Vedha action sequences

The film is being helmed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Actor Saif Ali Khan will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The two have earlier shared screen space in the film the 2022 film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Earlier, actor R Madhavan had paid a visit on the sets of the next film and was totally blown away by the sets. R Madhavan had shared a picture from the sets and wrote, “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film..@iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World .. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro".

Tamil 'Vikram Vedha'

Released on June 21, 2017, the Tamil film followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a gangster and a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who eventually surrenders himself. The movie also starred Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles. The Bollywood remake, which will also feature Radhika Apte in a significant role, is slated for a release on September 30, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Venom_rider123