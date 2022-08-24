'Vikram Vedha' Teaser: Hrithik Roshan Plays A Gangster, Saif Ali Khan Is A Determined Cop

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the upcoming action drama Vikram Vedha dropped the intriguing teaser on Wednesday morning. Ever since the news of the teaser launch had started surfacing on social media, the fans were curious to see the footage, and now, post its release, the video teaser emerged as a pleasant surprise to viewers with action-packed visuals and an engaging story.

Featuring actors Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, the teaser lays out the idea of the film and briefly shows the confrontation between the two main leads that is sure to leave fans glued throughout.

Vikram Vedha teaser out

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared the 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser that makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences, and high-on emotional drama backed with very catchy background music.

While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "एक कहानी सुनाएँ? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW (Link In Bio)." The remake also features Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and many others in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, in theatres.

Saif Ali Khan's rough and raw look along with his slo-mo walk sets the expectations of fans from his character in the upcoming film very high. On the other hand, Hrithik's impeccable body language, looks, and performance have dominated the entire teaser. The teaser, along with actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and makers Pushkar-Gayatri received rave reviews and appreciation across digital platforms, with the audience rooting to watch the film in theatres on September 30th, 2022.

The upcoming Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

